Drone video captured gridlock on a 50-lane highway in China. The traffic jam happened on the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway while people were on their way back to Beijing after the holiday. According to local media, it took up to three hours for some to pass the toll stations.

This video was originally published in January 2017.

