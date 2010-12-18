ATTENTION: These 50 Gadget Gifts Will Cause Massive Christmas Morning Freakouts

Photo: methyl_lives
From smartphones to tablets to internet TV, check out our ultimate gift guide for the gadget lover on your Nice List.Note: Most prices listed were taken from Amazon. Be sure to shop around for the best deals there, in the Sunday ads, or on Google Checkout.
Who it's for: Pretty much anyone.
What it's about: The iPhone is simple to use, powerful, and has access to an enormous library of apps.
Price: $199 for the 16 GB model and $299 for the 32 GB model with a two-year contract from AT&T.
Who it's for: The T-Mobile subscriber looking for the best Android experience.
What it's about: The G2 has one of the most pure versions of Android. It isn't bogged down with too much proprietary software. You also get 4G speeds in limited areas.
Price: $199 with two-year contract from T-Mobile.
Who it's for: Anyone living in Sprint's 4G coverage area.
What it's about: The HTC EVO is one of the most powerful Android phones out there.
Price: $199 with a two-year agreement and mail-in rebate from Sprint.
Who it's for: Anyone looking for an iPhone or Android alternative.
What it's about: The Venue Pro is the only Windows Phone 7 option with a slide out QWERTY keyboard. It was also our pick for the best business smartphone alternative to the BlackBerry.
Price: No price yet, but check here for updates.
Who it's for: Verizon customers who want a fast and reliable Android phone.
What it's about: The Droid Incredible is one of HTC's best Android offerings. A solid choice for any smartphone user.
Price: $149 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate from Verizon.
Who it's for: Anyone looking for a sleek device running Windows Phone 7.
What it's about: The Samsung Focus has a gorgeous AMOLED screen with a thin, lightweight profile.
Price: $199 with a two-year contract from AT&T.
Who it's for: Android lovers looking for the next generation of the device that made the platform a household name.
What it's about: The Droid 2 has an improved slide out keyboard and Android 2.2. It's still one of the best Android phones available.
Price: $149.99 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate from Verizon.
Who it's for: The hands-free talker.
What it's about: We gave the Motorola CommandOne a great review. It's expensive, but it has it all: easy syncing, voice dialling, and extended battery life.
Price: Only available at T-Mobile for $129.99
Who it's for: Anyone with an iOS or Android device.
Price: Most apps are pretty cheap, so we suggest at least a $15 gift card. You can buy an Apple app store gift card here. The Android Market doesn't have a gift card system yet, but you can buy a prepaid Visa or MasterCard gift card instead.
Who it's for: Someone who needs a point and shoot camera with plenty of power.
What it's about: The Powershot SD1400 IS takes 14.1 megapixel photos and has an SD card slot for expanded memory. We bought one of these for the Business Insider office and love it.
Price: $175
Who it's for: Party photo takers.
What it's about: The Olympus Stylus 7040 has a nice 7x wide optical zoom and a compact design.
Price: $206.50
Who it's for: The amateur photographer.
What it's about: The Nikon d3100 DSLR has everything you need to take great photos without paying a professional price.
Price: $625
Who it's for: The semi-pro photographer.
What it's about: Like the Nikon d3100, the Canon EOS Rebel T2i is another excellent affordable option for taking photos on par with the professional devices out there. Just be sure to shop around for the best deal.
Price: $659.99
Who it's for: The directionally-challenged.
What it's about: If you're missing a GPS in your car or a suitable app on your phone, the Garmin Nuvi 3790T is one of the most positively-reviewed devices available. It has everything. For a steep price.
Price: $420
Who it's for: Music lovers and casual gamers.
What it's about: The new iPod Touch is more than just a music and video player now. With access to tens of thousands of apps, HD video recording, and Facetime, this is an excellent gift.
Price: $229 (8 GB), $299 (32 GB), and $399 (64 GB)
Who it's for: Gym rats and people with large music libraries.
What it's about: The new touchscreen iPod Nano doesn't play video anymore, but it's convenient design clips to your clothing (like the iPod Shuffle) for maximum portability.
Price: $149 (8 GB) or $179 (16 GB)
Who it's for: People who don't want to jump on the iPod bandwagon.
What it's about: The Zune HD has a nice touchscreen, HD Radio, and syncs with your TV via Xbox Live. It also has the same user interface that inspired the Windows Phone 7.
Price: $179.99 (16 GB), $229.99 (32 GB), or $349.99 (64 GB)
Who it's for: travellers and those who enjoy uninterrupted music listening.
What it's about: The Bose QuietComfort 15 headphones are pricey, but get the job done. An excellent choice for someone in the market for noise cancelling headphones.
Price: $299.95
Who it's for: People who want the best tablet available right now.
What it's about: It's perfect for everything: watching video, web browsing, and reading magazines. Apple now offers engraving for the iPad, so you can personalise your gift.
Price: There are 6 different versions of the iPad. Prices range from $499 to $829. Click here for the breakdown.
Who it's for: The Android lover who refuses to join the iPad crowd.
What it's about: This is easily the best Android tablet available, but it's expensive. The Galaxy Tab is available on all four major U.S. carriers for varying prices and plans.
Price: Expect to shell out at least $400. Check out the pricing options at Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
Who it's for: The casual tablet user.
What it's about: The Archos 7 Home Tablet has received just so-so reviews, but is still one of the cheapest tablet options available.
Price: $199.99
Who it's for: Your favourite bibliophile.
What it's about: Amazon's Kindle is the bestselling e-reader right now. And for good reason. There are plenty of books available and you can't beat the price. The 3G version will let you download books for free over the wireless network. Easy.
Price: $139 (Wifi only) or $189 (Wifi and 3G)
Who it's for: The casual reader who also wants to surf the web.
What it's about: Gizmodo gave the Nook colour a surprisingly good review. It's not perfect, and the display could be easier on the eyes, but this device is a good option for someone who wants a little something extra with their reading experience.
Price: $249
Who it's for: The reader who wants the joy of a touchscreen without sacrificing e-ink.
What it's about: Sony has three touchscreen readers available: The Daily, Touch, and Pocket editions with 5', 6', and 7' screens, respectively.
Price: $149.99 (Pocket Edition), $199.99 (Touch Edition), or $249.99 (Daily Edition)
Who it's for: The hardcore computer gamer in your family.
What it's about: Alienware desktops like the Aurora ALX pack a lot of graphics and processing power for games. They are easily upgradeable too.
Price: Starting at $2,399
Who it's for: Someone who works in the home office.
What it's about: The iMac is a beautiful desktop machine and can easily double as a media centre in the bedroom if you get one of the larger models.
Price: Starts at $1,199 for the 21.5' model
Who it's for: The casual desktop PC user.
What it's about: The HP 200t All In One PC is an iMac-like system running Windows 7.
Price: Starts at $679.99
Who it's for: The guy who watches TV on his computer.
What it's about: The new Mac Mini is a great desktop computer, but with the addition of an HDMI port it has real potential as an alternative to Apple TV, Boxee Box, Roku, DVR, etc. Plus you can get up to a TB of hard drive space for storing your entire media library.
Price: Starts at $699
Who it's for: Business travellers on a budget.
What it's about: The Acer Aspire One netbook weighs only 2.5 pounds and has a compact 10.1' screen.
Price: $279
Who it's for: Someone dying for an Apple netbook. (This is as close as you're going to get).
What it's about: The MacBook Air comes in two sizes: 11' and 13'. There's no hard drive, only flash storage. That makes this tiny machine super speedy. Be warned: there's no optical drive, but you probably won't need it.
Price: The 11' model starts at $999, but you can spend up to $1,800 for a maxed-out 13' model.
Who it's for: People who travel a lot but don't want to pay hotel wifi fees.
What it's about: This little device creates a wireless hotspot for up to five wifi-enabled devices using Verizon's 3G network. You can also buy it bundled with an iPad if you don't trust AT&T's 3G service.
Cost: $99 with a two-year contract from Verizon.
Who it's for: People who take their laptops everywhere and need a lot of bandwidth.
What it's about: Clear offers 4G service in a limited number of cities right now. Sign up for the service now, and you'll get a USB modem to plug into your laptop or netbook. (The modems are free with a two year agreement at the moment).
Price: Plans vary, but expect to pay around $45 per month if you live in an area with 4G. Click here for more details.
Who it's for: The person with a massive digital media library.
What it's about: The Western Digital MyBook 3.0 is compatible with USB 3.0 for super fast transfer speeds. Capacity varies, but make sure you at least go for the 1 TB drive.
Price: 1 TB drives start at $100
Who it's for: Someone bored with TV.
What it's about: If cable or satellite isn't enough, get your content on demand and streaming from iTunes. The Apple TV will also let you push video from your iPad or iPhone with the Air Play app. Streaming Netflix is included too. And you can't beat the price.
Price: $99
Who it's for: If you want a Blu Ray player with more than just Netflix, Sony's newest Blu Ray player is for you.
What it's about: It has Google TV built in and integrates with your cable or satellite box to provide an extra layer of functionality to your viewing experience.
Price: $399.
Who it's for: TV lovers who really need another box set top box.
What it's about: The Logitech Revue turns your HDTV into a Google TV. You can search current programming, manage your DVR, watch streaming web videos, and browse the web.
Price: $299
Who it's for: People who need a new TV and want to tweet from their couch.
What it's about: Sony's Internet TV has Google TV built in. There's no extra setup.
Price: Starts at $599 for the 24' model. The largest 46' model will run you $1,399.
Who it's for: People who aren't satisfied with just HD.
What it's about: The Panasonic Viera line is one of the best-rated 3D TVs out there. If you're ready to take the plunge, this is probably the one to get.
Price: Starting at $2,498
Who it's for: The guy who's too lazy to DVR shows.
What it's about: The Boxee Box, made by D-Link, gives you a web browser for viewing video on your favourite sites. You can also watch films from streaming services like OpenFilm and Mubi.
Price: $199.99
Who it's for: Those looking for a cheaper alternative to the Boxee box.
What it's about: The Roku box connects to Amazon Video On Demand, a nice answer to the iTunes store. You also have access to other streaming services such as Netflix.
Price: $79 or $99
Who it's for: Someone who wants an easy to set up home theatre.
What it's about: The Samsung HTC-C6500 includes a Blu Ray player, access to media on your home network, iPod or iPhone connectivity, and web apps such as Netflix or YouTube.
Price: $649
Who it's for: Media geeks looking for a new 3D Blu Ray player.
What it's about: The Sony BDV-E770W has many of the standard features we see from other home theatre systems: streaming internet video from Netflix, DLNA steaming, and wireless speakers. Add to that a 3D Blu Ray player, and you can skip seeing Avatar a second time in theatres. Not a bad price either.
Price: $498.33
Who it's for: Anyone who needs a Blu Ray player with tons of features.
What it's about: The LG BD 590 has received a lot of glowing reviews since it's release. It plays Blu Ray discs in full 1080p, has a 250 GB hard drive for storing your media, and connects to a variety of web apps such as Netflix, Vudu, and Pandora.
Price: $207.95
Who it's for: Anyone with a computer, tablet, phone, laptop, Blu Ray player, Apple TV, Google TV, or anything else with a screen that connects to the internet.
What it's about: Netflix has been smart about making it's streaming service available on as many devices as possible. (Oh yeah, they have DVDs by mail, too). There's an impressive online library that will only continue to grow, and the price is amazing. We suggest giving the $8.99 per month plan unless you think the lucky recipient will want to order more than one DVD by mail at a time.
Price: Plans start at $8.99 per month. Click here to buy a subscription as a gift.
Who it's for: Your friend who has trouble keeping up with network TV.
What it's about: Hulu Plus gives you access to entire libraries of TV shows from all the major networks. (Not just the most recent episodes like the free service does). You also have the ability to watch Hulu videos from your iPhone, iPad, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Samsung Blu Ray player, Roku box, and several other devices.
Price: $7.99 per month, with a one-week free trial.
Who it's for: The whole family.
What it's about: The Wii Motion Plus adds an extra level to your Wii gaming. The add-on connects to the bottom of your standard Wii remote and helps the console detect a full range of motion. If you don't have a Wii console yet, the Motion Plus is included with every new controller.
Price: $20 for the add on. Included with new Wii consoles for $199.99.
Who it's for: Gamers who like to dance.
What it's about: The Kinect is a device that turns your body into a controller for your Xbox 360. It's great for dance games, party games, or sports games. The options are pretty much limitless. It's already flying off the shelves, so order now.
Price: $149.99
Who it's for: Gamers who want to turn their PS3 into a Wii.
What it's about: The PlayStation Move is Sony's answer to the Microsoft Kinect and Wii Motion Plus remote. It does pretty much the same thing. Enough said.
Price: Individual controllers cost $69.99. Starter bundles with game included cost $99.99.
Who it's for: The gamer on the go.
What it's about: There really is no better option for a mobile gaming console than the Nintendo DSi. (At least until the 3DS arrives next year). The DSi has a huge library of great titles, plus access to downloadable games. Some may be switching their mobile gaming to the iPhone or iPod Touch, but you still can't beat a dedicated game console.
Price: $149.99
Who it's for: The gamer who also likes to watch movies.
What it's about: The PSP Go is a nice hardware update to the previous version. The slide out controller is perfect for watching movies on the device. There are also plenty of great games for the PSP, so you can't go wrong. Downside: It's a bit more expensive than the insanely popular Nintendo DSi.
Price: $199.99
