MORE rumours: EU Considering Huge Greek Debt Haircut, And Full-On Backstop For The Banks

Photo: NASA

More murmurings about haircuts and writedowns coming out of Europe.The latest is out of Bloomberg, which cites “people familiar with the discussions” that say a 50% Greek debt haircut has been considered, along with a big backstop for the banks.



There’s been tons of this kind of chatter for a while now, but the point seems to be that it’s heating up, and ideas are getting more specificity.

Apparently though a refresh of old rumours isn’t worth a whole lot, as markets aren’t moving on the news. In fact, stocks have slipped a touch in the last several minutes, though stocks are still higher on the day.

