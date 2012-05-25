LAST CHANCE: $50 Goes To The BI Reader With The Best Caption For This Photo

It’s time for another round of Business Insider Advertising’s weekly caption contest. This week’s image is an ad for Panasonic that is of Michael Bay proportions.



In case you’re new, here’s the how it works: Every Sunday we post an image from a ridiculous print ad. Your job is to come up with a witty caption to accompany the shot. Also: as much as we love responses in the comments, they don’t count unless they’re emailed in.

Entries do not have to have anything to do with advertising — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon contest.

Email your submissions to Lstampler @ businessinsider.com by MIDNIGHT Thursday May 24 (along with what you do and where you’re from) for a chance to win the honour of being named B.I.’s wittiest reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com. The winner wil lbe selected in a blind vote and announced on Friday.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

Need inspiration? Here are last week’s winners>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.