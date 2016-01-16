50 enterprise startups you've probably never heard of who really are changing the world

It’s become a Silicon Valley cliche to talk changing the world by launching a startup. Most startups don’t do anything quite that dramatic.

But some of them do.

As we march into 2016, it’s a good time to look over the tech landscape to pinpoint the ones on track to change the business world, particularly the area of enterprise computing, the tech that runs our companies.

That’s exactly what Dell has done with its third-annual Founders 50 list. This is a list of global startups that are “disrupting their respective industries and poised to be household names in the coming years,” as Dell describes them.

We’re not sure they’re going to become household names like Google or Microsoft. But they sure are developing some interesting and game-changing technologies worth watching this year and beyond.

