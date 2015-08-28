50 incredible facts about Earth's oceans in one staggering infographic

Covering about 70% of the Earth’s surface, the ocean is the biggest reservoir of water from here to the Sun.

That vastness also makes them pretty mysterious. Over the centuries, however, we’ve learned a lot about the oceans. For example, did you know there’s a little gold dissolved in every drop?

The Magazine “Dive.in” and Neo Mam Studios created an incredible graphic with this and 49 other fascinating facts about the ocean. Some are familiar, some may surprise you, and some make it clear just how critical it is that we take care of the only oceans we’ve got.

NOW WATCH: 12 shocking facts that will change the way you think about water



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.