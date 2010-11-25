50 Free And Useful Websites To Be Thankful For

Do you ever wonder where we got our information before the Internet?



Did we actually use calculators to convert a liter to a gallon or a dollar to a pound? If we wanted to view a map of Europe, did we really have to visit a library? If we wanted to know what time it was in Melbourne right now — did we have to call a relative in Australia to find out?

I could go on and on — but the point is that today, the Internet is an amazing free resource for the information we seek.

Below are 50 free and useful websites that are available to all of us in the blink of an eye:

Personal Resource

Instructables.com – For do-it-yourself projects, this site offers step by step instructions for a tremendous variety of tasks.

Picnik.com – An easy to use online image editing site. It offers several tools allowing you to add shapes, fonts, and special effects to your photos.

Yelp.com – Find local businesses for whatever you are seeking. Included are helpful ratings and reviews of the businesses that are listed

OpenTable.com – The easiest way to make a restaurant reservation online. The most booked list displays the most popular restaurants in a given area.

SuperCook.com – Enter an ingredient currently in the kitchen – and this website will show recipes that use this ingredient. It also shows what else is need to complete the recipe.

AllRecipes.com – The most popular recipe website on the web with over 40,000 recipes many of which have been tested and reviewed by multiple food critics.

BabyDogNames.com* – A place to go for help when naming your new puppy. Sort through names categorized by male, female, popular, famous, unique, & wacky.

Mint.com – Revolutionary free personal finance software which is easy to use and web-based. The award winning service helps user to plan, budget, and manage their finances on a daily basis.

Geni.com – This website allows you to diagram your ancestry, and it also lets you invite others to contribute. There are several ancestry services out there, but this one separates itself by making it easy to have other relatives contribute to the profile you have created.

AnnualCreditReport.com – The official site to get a free report from each of the three credit bureaus. The report is offered to all individuals once per year.

Linkedin – 85 million professionals utilise this website to connect and network . In a tight job market, this site can help candidates differentiate themselves from other job applicants through making a personal connection at a repective company that an applicant is applying to.

Freecycle.org – Helps promote waste reduction by matching up a person who wants to throw something out with someone who has a need for the item. There are over 4,000 groups across the world participating in the freecycle network.

Plaxo.com – Promoted as your address book for life, the service helps you to organise, manage, and access your contacts in one place. The web-based service allows users to quickly access their contacts from anywhere.

HomeTips.com – Tons of articles and resources providing expert help for do-it-yourself home repairs and improvements.

Travel

FlightStats.com – Enter flight details to track flight status. The website also shows which cities are currently experiencing airport delays.

Railroad.net* – Everything you need to know about the world of railroads. The site has railroad pictures, articles, events, and a forum with one of the oldest online railroad communities which has been active for over 10 years.

Fodors.com – Travel guides to help plan trips and vacations. The site displays several suggested destinations and details trip ideas sorted by family, adventure, beach, first-class, and more.

TaxiFareFinder.com – An easy to use taxifare estimator that predicts the cost of a taxi from one destination to the next inside major US and Canadian cities.

WikiTravel.org – A wiki dedicated to the world of travelling. It has several helpful travel guides for obscure locations not mentioned by many other travel publications.

TimeZoneCheck.com* – Time zone map showing the current time in major cities across the world. Fast and easy to use, this can be a helpful resource while travelling abroad.

GeoBeats.com – Video-based travel guides created by professionals. It offers reviews and guided tours of popular destinations across the globe.

TripAdvisor – Over 5 million traveller reviews and opinions on hotels, restaurants, vacations, trip ideas, and more. Unbiased opinions are offered to help users get a sense of potential vacation plans and destinations.

Dogfriendly.com – Pet travel guides for dog owners. Helps pet owners to learn which hotels, restaurants, and parks are dog friendly in several cities across the US.

SeatGuru.com – Find the best seat before booking a flight. The site includes detailed graphics, user comments, and ratings for various seats on specific flight numbers from major airlines.

GasBuddy.com – Find the cheapest gas prices in hundreds of cities across the US. The site lists the average gas price for a city along with the address of specific places which offer prices below the city average.

Education

AcademicEarth.org – Once users sign up for the free membership, they are granted access to high-quality video lectures. Some of the subjects taught on the free lectures include biology, business, economics, law, history, philosophy and political science.

Ted.com – Offers free video talks, lectures, and ideas by famous, influential, and riveting people. You can sort to view videos based on category, popularity, or date filmed.

Wikipedia – The 7th most visited website in the world is an Encyclopedia of information created by users. This crowd-powered information resource is amazingly relevant and deep, for most any topic you are seeking information for.

eNature.com – Guides for more than 5,500 species make this one of the best Wildlife resources in the world.

Space.com – Learn everything you need to know about Space including the latest news and information. There is also a wealth of information about NASA, Astronomy, Stars, and the Planets.

SolcomHouse.com*- Provides information on numerous environmental issues. Topics covered include solar energy, rainforests, coral reefs, global warming, endangered species, and recycling.

Factcheck.org – A nonpartisan, nonprofit “consumer advocate” for voters that attempts to reduce the level of deception in politics. The site will review a given speech, commercial, or argument; and report what it finds to be the actual facts behind the issue at hand.

EasyUnitConverter.com * – Easy to use resource for converting shoe sizes, currencies, cooking units, distance and length, volume units, and more.

Visuwords.com – An online graphical dictionary and thesaurus that displays related words to a given word in a bouncing, vibrating graphic.

CriticalPast.com – Has a vast collection of historic images and videos. A neat tool the site offers allows users to enter their birth date and the website displays pictures and information about the historical events which occurred on that date.

LivingArtsOriginals.com* – This website has a wide variety of articles on symbols and their meanings. For example, it discusses the meaning and symbolism associated with different types of flowers, trees, colours, sacred symbols, and more.

Nature.com/Scitable – The most comprehensive resource on the Web for genetics and evolution. Scitable is a free online library which is edited by a wide variety of specialists for the respective topics.

Dreammoods.com – An online guide to interpreting dreams. Enter a keyword related to your dream and see potential explanations for what the dream meant.

General Internet

Archive.org – The wayback machine displays how a website use to look. It will show thumbnail images of how any given website looked on several past dates. For instance, you can see how Google looked on over 1,000 thousand dates in the past such as Dec. 2, 1998 or Jan. 23, 2002.

Groupon.com – Daily discounts in major cities across the US. A deal is introduced to all users in a given city, and when enough people sign up for the deal, the deal is offered to the users. Groupon leverages the power of group buying to secure discounts and deals for its users.

Pandora – Extremely easy to use website allows users to listen to free internet radio. Once a user enters a song or artists that they prefer, Pandora will play continued music that the user will like based upon the song or artist they entered.

blogsearch.google.com – Allows users to narrow their search down to blogs to see what’s being said in the blogosphere. Searches can be sorted based on topic or date published.

Alexa.com – Enter any website, and see its ranking both in the US and in the world. Websites are ranked based on their popularity, and Alexa publishes the three-month trend allowing users to see which websites are growing of late. The lower a site is ranked, the better. Twitter for example is ranked 10th because Alexa estimates that Twitter is the tenth most visited website in the world.

Sency.com * – Real-time search engine showing what’s being said right now on Twitter. The user can drill down deeper to see what people are saying and which places are popular right now inside of 32 major cities.

Imdb.com – The most comprehensive movie database and archive in the world. Easily see which actors were in a specific movie along with all of the movies a respective actor was in.

SpeedTest.net – An easy way to quickly test the speed of an internet connection. This can be helpful to learn how good of a job your Internet Service Provider is doing.

clicker.com – This website aims to be the TV guide for Internet TV. With a wide variety of places to watch television online, this website can help users ensure that they catch their favourite show. You can sort by genre, live, Web originals, movies, music, and more.

bit.ly – The simplest and most popular URL shortener. Users can quickly shorten a link to a few characters which can come in handy on sites such as Twitter which limit messages to 140 characters.

Thumbalizr.com – Allows users to snap a screenshot of any Web page and easily download it in a variety of sizes.

Google.com/adplanner/static/top1000/ – Displays the 1,000 most visited sites in the world. The data which comes from Google’s ad planner, doesn’t include Google in the list, which happens to be the most visited site on the Web.

*Website owned by RecourceWebs

