50 Fictional Places That You Can Visit In Real Life

Asta Thrastardottir

If you’ve ever imagined travelling to the kingdom of Arendelle, walking the streets of King’s Landing, or exploring the eerie setting of Twin Peaks? Now you can.

A new infographic released from Just The Flight shows the 50 real life places that inspired some of our most beloved stories.

Now the only question is: which will you try to visit first? See the full list below.

Fictional destinationsJustTheFlight.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.