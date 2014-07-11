There Are Now 50 Colleges That Charge More Than $US60,000 Per Year

As the average cost of higher education in America continues to rise, at least 50 American colleges and universities are now charging students more than $US60,000 per year.

We found these numbers by examining the average cost of tuition, fees, room, and board that an incoming student would face over the 2014-15 academic year. Check out a more in-depth breakdown of the 20 most expensive colleges here >>

While these direct costs are a significant portion of the total cost of college, they alone do not reveal the true financial burden of higher education — students are also responsible for paying for textbooks, travel costs, and, of course, any social expenses. These “indirect costs” can often add up to an extra $US2,000.

The most expensive school in the country for the upcoming school year is Harvey Mudd College, charging $US64,527 — $US48,694 in tuition and fees, and $US15,833 for room and board.

Last year, only nine colleges charged more than $US60,000. New York University — then the most expensive school — cost $US61,977.

Here are the 50 colleges and university that now charge more than $US60,000 a year:

Jill Comoletti contributed research to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.