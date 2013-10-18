50 Charts That Every Gold Investor Will Love

Ronald Stöferle runs commodity funds that mainly invest in physical gold and silver as a partner at new firm Incrementum AG.

Stöferle put together a presentation that includes 50 charts making the bull case for gold, which has lost 30% of its value since peaking at $US1900 an ounce in 2011.

The first series of charts in the slide deck make the case for gold based on a variety of valuation and other metrics.

These are followed by a series of charts on debt, the economy, and the actions of central banks around the world.

