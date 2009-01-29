50 Cent's Manager The Latest Madoff Victim

50 Cent already admitted he’s lost millions in the economic downturn, but it turns out that his manager, Chris Lighty, hasn’t been too lucky either. Lighty is the latest entertainment industry insider to admit he was swindled by Bernie Madoff.



Page Six: Lighty’s loss in the alleged $50 billion Ponzi scheme came to light as a rep for Fitty squelched false rumours that the rap star himself had lost millions of dollars. But Lighty wouldn’t say how much he’d lost himself. “Nothing to talk about. It’s not life-threatening,” Lighty, 36, told The Post’s Kati Cornell. “Not worth the ink you would waste.”

50 Cent has made no secret of his plans to become a billionaire, but he might need to surround himself with a more fiscally astute team in order to get there.

