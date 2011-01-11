How To Make $10 Million From Just One Weekend Of Tweeting

Earlier we noted that shares of HNHI added $50 million in market cap today thanks to tweets from 50 Cent aka Curtis Jackson.



Obviously he’s being compensated. How much? A LOT.

This SEC filing shows that he owned 30 million shares. Seeing as each one gained $.29 today, that’s nearly $10 million for one weekend of tweeting.

How soon do you think he sells?

