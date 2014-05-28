50 Cent's Ceremonial First Pitch Was One Of The Worst You'll Ever See

History is littered with ceremonial first pitches at baseball games that went horribly wrong. Now we can add rapper 50 Cent to the list after his attempt prior to the Mets game.

50 Cent’s pitch was so bad that it nearly hit a photographer standing about 15 feet away from the catcher (via MLB.com).



This led to people in social media coming up with first pitches they believed to be worse than the one above. One of the most popular choices was Carly Rae Jepsen, just last year at a Rays game. It is hard to argue that this is not worse than 50 Cent’s.



This is not exactly textbook form.

Here is the full video of 50 Cent’s toss. Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.