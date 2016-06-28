50 Cent was arrested for swearing onstage at a Caribbean concert

50 Cent was reportedly arrested on Saturday for swearing onstage during a concert in St. Kitts, a Caribbean nation that strictly prohibits the use of profanity in public.

During a performance of his song “P.I.M.P.,” which has been the matter of much legal action lately, 50 Cent uttered the word “motherf—–” to an audience of 40,000 people and was subsequently arrested, TMZ reports.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, was reportedly warned not to swear by St. Kitts officials, but according to TMZ, the concert DJ didn’t have a clean version of his set, and Jackson failed to move the mic away from his mouth when the word came up in the rapper’s 2003 song.



According to Billboard, Jackson was booked after the peformance and then appeared in court on Sunday to pay a fine and settle the charge.

“Mr. Jackson was only booked to host the show. When he arrived at the festival organisers asked him to perform, he obliged and used the DJ they had there,” a representative for Jackson told Billboard. “Unfortunately, they didn’t have the clean version to his tracks, so there were profanities used during his performance. The show was a great success and he will make sure for future trips to St. Kitts that he leaves the ‘motherf—–s’ in the United States.”

