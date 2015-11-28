'Broke' 50 cent poses with stacks of hundred dollar bills in his fridge

50 Cent filed for bankruptcy this past summer, but he wants you to know something — he’s not broke.

In a wild Instagram video on Thursday, the “In Da Club” rapper can be seen dancing around his kitchen before opening his refrigerator and revealing stacks of 100 dollar bills.

The camera then zooms past the money to a package of cheese.

50 grabs a slice, flips the camera showing his face and says “What?”



50 Cent later posted a picture of his refrigerator layout on Instagram with the caption: “Gotta keep a cool little $tash and some Effen Vodka Happy Holidays,” referring to the Vodka company of which he is a part owner.



This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has taken to Instagram to prove (or make light of) himself. Back in October, the rapper posted pictures of his body covered in 100 dollar bills, and spelled out “Broke” in stacks of money to make a point. “Man this lunch money, I gotta go to work I’m still up, no Sleep at all,” he said in a caption of one of the posts. Weeks before that, 50 Cent posted video footage of a gorgeous new house he was having built in Africa, adding to the long list of occurrences which confused many about his financial situation.

On “Larry King Now” in July, 50 Cent said he didn’t file for bankruptcy because he was broke, calling the filing a “strategic” move. “It’s a move that was necessary for me to make at this point so I didn’t allow myself to create that big red and white bull’s-eye on my back, where I become the person that people consistently come to.”

Either way, 50 Cent has quite a bit weighing down his finances. In October, he re-listed his massive 21 bedroom mansion for millions less than he originally priced it for. The mansion reportedly costs 50 Cent $72,000 per month to keep afloat.

He also reportedly owes millions to a woman named Lastonia Leviston who won a court case against the rapper after he released a sex tape of her, and an $18 million court-ordered payment to Sleek Audio after a partnership to produce headphones failed.

Forbes listed his net worth at $155 million in May, ranking him among the wealthiest in hip-hop, but those numbers were released before more details on 50 Cent’s true financial state were revealed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.