50 Cent's Tweets Make A Staggering $50 Million In One Day

Were 50 Cent’s tweets this weekend pumping a penny stock the most valuable tweets of all time?



We think they probably were.

Earlier we noted how penny stock HNHI — a distributor of headphones — were surging after 50 Cent tweeted about it all weekend.

The stock ended up closing up a staggering 240%.

Here’s the chart:

At the current market cap of $71 million (per Yahoo Finance) that’s a $50 million gain from Friday.

Now click here to see the tweets that made the stock move >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.