50 Cent's Tweets Make A Staggering $50 Million In One Day

Were 50 Cent’s tweets this weekend pumping a penny stock the most valuable tweets of all time?
We think they probably were.
Earlier we noted how penny stock HNHI — a distributor of headphones — were surging after 50 Cent tweeted about it all weekend.
The stock ended up closing up a staggering 240%.
Here’s the chart:
At the current market cap of $71 million (per Yahoo Finance) that’s a $50 million gain from Friday.
