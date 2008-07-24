50 Cent Sues Taco Bell For "Stealing His Endorsement"

Recently Taco Bell tried to launch a clever viral marketing campaign using a letter addressed to 50 Cent urging him to change his name to 79, 89 or 99 cent to promote Taco Bell’s “Why Pay More?” value menu. Ironically, Taco Bell will now be paying more.



Evidently the company didn’t ask Fiddy for permission to use his name, so he’s suing them for appropriating his endorsement, making it sound like he would shill for the taco chain if the price was right. In fact, given G-Unit’s disappointing second-album sales, that might not be a bad idea.

No word on what sort of damages he’s seeking, but if he has the same taste as his buddy Eminem, perhaps he’d settle for free food.

Reuters: U.S. rapper and hip-hop mogul 50 Cent sued Taco Bell on Wednesday, saying the restaurant chain made him the star of its hip-hop themed ad campaign without his permission and without paying him a fee.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, accuses the Mexican-style fast food chain of “diluting the value of his good name” and employing a guerrilla advertising campaign to fool consumers into thinking he had endorsed the chain, said the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court.

“Without seeking or obtaining Jackson’s authorization, defendant Taco Bell made him the star and focus of its nation-wide advertising campaign by using his name, persona and trademark to promote Taco Bell’s business and products,” court papers said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.