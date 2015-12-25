50 Cent slams Rick Ross with a $2 million lawsuit for stealing 'In Da Club'

50 Cent is going after Rick Ross.

He’s filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million against the fellow rapper, according to Billboard, for rapping over 50’s hit “In Da Club” on a mixtape.

Rick Ross put out a remix of the 50 Cent song with his own lyrics over the beat on the mixtape “#RenzelRemixes,” released in November, which was meant to promote his upcoming “Black Market” album.

50 Cent’s publicist sent a statement to Billboard saying it’s a matter of protecting the artist’s reputation.

“Our complaint alleges that Rick Ross has taken [50 Cent’s name and reputation] without permission to advertise his own album, and violated 50 Cent’s rights in the process, and we believe he should be held liable,” the statement said.

50 Cent and Rick Ross have feuded before, with the former paying $7 million for leaking a sex tape said to feature the mother of Ross’ child.

Amid all the litigation, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy.

