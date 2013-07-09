50 Cent Goes On Expletive-Ridden Rant Against Teen Son, Revealed In Text Message Screenshots

50 Cent and his son Marquise in happier times in 2007.

50 Cent hurled a slew of expletives and harsh words at his 16-year-old son Marquise in the months before the rapper was arrested on domestic violence and vandalism charges.



RadarOnline has obtained the alleged texts from January, in which the rapper calls his son “f—— stupid,” a “s— head” and a “motherf—–.”

He even goes so far as to write, “I need a blood test cause that d— sucking b—- you call mum was f—— the hole [sic] time.”

The texts were reportedly in response to Marquise not answering the door during his famous father’s scheduled visit.

“Tell your mother she won. She has you and ill [sic] make another,” 50 Cent continued. “I will have nothing to do with you. Don’t text me ever again.”

Marquise seems to keep his cool throughout the exchange, writing “remember this money ain’t everything,” after the teen says his father didn’t even call on Christmas or his birthday.

RadarOnline.com verified the texts originated from a cell phone registered to G Unit Touring, the record label created and owned by 50 Cent.

Here’s the complete, raw transcript posted on Radar Online. Check out their post for screenshots:

50 Cent: Hey I’m outside the house at the front door.

50 Cent: I came to the front door then lights went off. What’s up?

Marquise: U lying u outside?

Marquise: Lol.

Marquise: Lol u fronting.

50 Cent: I saw you looking out the window good luck in life. Your gonna need it.

Marquise: Lol u fronting hard body now, how u going to see me when I’m in the basement lmao

50 Cent: F— you

50 Cent: You are your mother child

Marquise: Lol why would u lie about that lol

50 Cent: I need a blood test cause that d—- sucking b—- you call mum was f—— the hole time

50 Cent: I don’t think your funny at all. I drove out here for nothing.

Marquise: Pops ur trippen now, why u won’t been get one u had 16 years lol, I know u lying bc u didt even call me too go outside

50 Cent: Are you f—— crazy I don’t have time to play boy. I told you I would come see you. I came motherf*cker start turning lights out and looking threw the blinds.

50 Cent: Are you f—— stupid. You had me drive over there why do you think I needed a address s— head. I saw the lights go out then some one playing in the blinds and there no party going on. F— you to

50 Cent: You your mother and your sister f— all of yal.

Marquise: I might dumb, come thru then, no need to get upset

Marquise: Stop by and say hello too ur son

50 Cent: What the f— are you taking about I’m not f—— with you after this I leave Atlanta in the morning.

Marquise: So come thru then

50 Cent: F— you

Marquise: No need for all that

50 Cent: You are bigger enough to know better so f— you stop texting me

Marquise: Ight

50 Cent: Tell your mother she won. She has you and ill make another. I will have nothing to do with you. Don’t text me ever again.

Marquise: U keep texting me lol

50 Cent: It’s cool I will never go out of my way again. You disrespectful little mother f*cker.

Marquise: Lol u never do I don’t know not that doesn’t even call there son for his birthday

Marquise: Or get him a gift for his b-day or for Christmas.

50 Cent: You are your mothers son. I don’t have a son anymore.

50 Cent: F— you all you want is a gift. Like your mother and your ungrateful sister.

50 Cent: Delete my number.

50 Cent: You never call what the f— I’m suppose to call you to give you something sorry

Marquise: Welp if u feel that way, I don’t about no gift it’s the thought that means the most, remember this money ain’t everything

Marquise: I’m tired of calling u, why don’t call me and please can’t wait to hear this excuse

50 Cent: Good luck with you life man. I tried to come talk to you. You din’t have to have me come all the way out there if you don’t to see me you little arse hole.

50 Cent: I don’t have to make a excuse for anything. I’m a grown arse man boy. You talking about money ain’t everything. Your right but when you don’t have any your gonna understand why I work so hard. I’m done texting you delete my number. Marquise: Thank u, and u know dang well u ain’t come out here too see, but if that’s what u want to stick then I’m sorry, and I know why u work hard, ok, god bless

50 Cent: Are you f—— stupid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.