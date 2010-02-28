50 Cent Scams Way Into Sex Tape And 10 Other Wild Legal Stories Of The Week

It’s that time of the week again!



Here’s a round-up of this week’s strangest/weirdest/wildest stories.

As always, some are serious cases with amusing twists, while others are ridiculous, embarrassing, tragic, fraudulent or just, well, weird.

All are appearing on the site for the first time — they just seem deserving of a collective, end-of-the-week eyebrow raise.

Included are a lawyer who spends her twilight hours as a dominatrix, a Major League Baseball mascot with a vicious hot dog-throwing arm, and 50 Cent inserts himself into a sex tape featuring Rick Ross’ lady friend.

Didn't Your mum Teach You Not To Throw Food? A Kansas City Royals fan is suing the team for negligence and battery? What lead to the complaint? Their mascot 'Sluggerrr' threw a hot dog into the crowd and it hit the man, John Coomer, in the eye. 'Slugger lost control of his throw or was reckless with his throw, and threw the hot dog directly into the Plaintiff.' He's demanding $25,000. Yahoo Sports has the story here. 50 Cent Wants To Be In A Sex Tape? This is an interesting fact scenario... A Florida woman is suing 50 Cent for editing himself -- wearing a curly wig and providing voiceover narration -- into her sex tape. Why would he do this? The woman, Lastonia Levinston, is, according to MTV, a former girlfriend of Rick Ross. 50 has a long-running feud with Rick Ross. 50 released the video on Thisis50. Levinston is claiming unauthorised use of her image and emotional distress, Gothamist reported. MTV has the story here, Gothamist covered it here. Living Large Trumps Living Legally, Right? It's an argument courts usually do not take kindly to. Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kirkpatrick has missed restitution payments and faces being found to violate his probation; Kirkpatrick entered into a plea bargain in two criminal cases stemming 'from racy text messages showing Kilpatrick lied under oal in police whistle-blower litigation,' the ABA Journal wrote. Why he said he shouldn't be in trouble for missed payments? Though he makes $120,000 per year as a Dallas-based salesman for a Detroit company, Kilpatrick has been unable to make his payments because 'he he must establish a rapport with are likely to be the privileged and the affluent,' his lawyer said. The Detroit Free Press has the full story here; the ABA Journal covered it here. A Crime Of Culinary Design An Icelandic couple paid more than $10 million for a swanky full-floor co-op in the Gramercy Park Hotel. But it's not swanky enough for their renters (a group called Paramount Realty), who claim in a lawsuit that that 'Defendants wilfully installed...an 'ugly kitchen.'' The complaint goes on to note that the kitchen installation is from Ikea, 'which is generally known to offer low budget furniture.' The kitchen has, allegedly, been the source of embarrassment and unfavorable remarks by guests. The New York Daily News has the full story here. A former Ku Klux Klansman, now 85-year-old man who was convicted in 2005 for the 1964 murders of three civil rights workers is suing the FBI, claiming they hired a gangster known as 'The Grim Reaper' to intimidate witnesses into disclosing where the murdered mens' bodies were buried. Though the convicted former Klansman, Edgar Ray Killen, was free after a mistrial involving the same murders in 1967 -- the trial for which the FBI allegedly used the gangster -- he was retried in 2005. The Los Angeles Times has the full, complicated story, here. Handicapped Justice A Massachusetts lawyer had his law licence suspended for a year after he was found to be using a handicapped parking permits, one meant for a former client's disabled child and one that belonged to his dead uncle. In disputing parking tickets received while using the permit in the past, he apparently forged letters from the disabled child claiming he took her to medical appointments, the petition filed against the man, Garrison Stuart Corban. The Salem News has the full report. Birther Queen Wants International Protection The lawyer/dentist/'birther' who will not give up, Orly Taitz is asking the United Nation to provide her 'protection from persecution in the United States.' Taitz is the woman who repeatedly sues Barack Obama, claiming he is not an American citizen. She has also said he is 'the most dangerous thing one can imagine, in that he represents radical communism and radical Islam.' According to her lawyer's press release: Dr. Taitz, a well known Constitutional attorney, has been under increasing attack in the United States from groups and individuals opposed to her legal actions challenging the Constitutional qualifications of Barrack Hussein Obama to hold the office of President of the United States. She also claims she's been receiving death threats, which is definitely not good. But whether the UN is the place to go, we'll see. The Atlantic has the report and a copy fo the full ress release here. The Perils Of Matching DNA Georgia police arrested a man for murder after finding DNA on a cigarette butt found near the driver's seat of the victim's car and a surveillance video that included the suspect. The DNA matched that of a victim with a prior drug-related conviction, but when they interrogated the man they arrested, he pointed the finger at this twin brother. The man, Donald Pearson, said his parents and sister would confirm it was his twin brother, Ronald. And they did. The changes, biologically, of two people sharing the same DNA profile is 10 billion to 1, a former scientist told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Their full story is here. The Damages Of Little Meat A class action suit has been filed in Illinois because -- allegedly -- Blimbie's 'Super Stacked' sandwiches do not have twice the meat they advertise them to have. The plaintiffs say the 12-inch Blimpies best has 50 grams of protein as compared to 73 grams in the same-length Super Stacked. Thank goodness Robert Evola in Wood River, Illinois was available to represent these wronged plaintiffs. Courthouse News has the story and a link to the complaint here; Above The Law provided its take here. A Lawyer With A Serious Nighttime Gig A man claims his lawyer ex-girlfriend is running an internet sex business. Ronald Suissa has filed court papers trying to evict her from their shared home. The Long Island woman, Marcy Barton, goes by the nighttime name of Morgan Page. Barton's lawyer does not deny the dominatrix activity, but said she did not charge for sex. 'She's simply seeking companionship in an alternative lifestyle. There is clearly no solicitation of any kind,' he told the New York Post. The NYPost has full details. I See You Are Going To Get Scammed A Manhattan woman is suing a local psychic for allegedly duping her into spending more than $10,000 to undo 'blockages' in her life; undoing the blockages apparently involved taking the psychic on a shopping spree at Ralph Lauren. The psychic, known as Zena Psychic, apparently convinced the plaintiff, 36-year-old Dane Chan, that she needed the designer duds for a 'ritual' to clear-up said 'blockages.' The New York Daily has the full report here. Don't Miss... A (Legitimately) Pretty Law Student and 9 Other Crazy Legal Stories Of The Week>

