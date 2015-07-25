50 Cent said to pay $2 million in punitive damages to woman featured in sex tape

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s money woes continue as the rapper/actor was ordered by a Manhattan jury on Friday to pay $US2 million in punitive damages to the woman, Lastonia Leviston, whose sex tape he posted online, according to The Wrap.

Previously, Jackson was ordered to pay $US5 million in damages in the case. Days later, Jackson filed for bankruptcy.

In the court room on Friday, the lawyer for Leviston urged the Manhattan Supreme Court jury on the case to order Jackson to pay Leviston $US15 million in punitive damages. Jackson’s attorney had asked them to order he pay $US700,000, according to the New York Daily News.

The jury has now reportedly settled on $US2 million.

“The jury saw through the lies and punished Mr. Jackson,” Leviston’s attorney Hunter Shkolnik told The Wrap. “We are so happy for Lastonia, she deserves this.”

On Tuesday, Jackson appeared in court and testified that the appearance that he’s wealthy is all for show as he “takes the jewellery and the cars back to the stores.”

However, he did admit that he recently visited a Florida strip club, where he was seen throwing around cash. And he bought a Rolls Royce, but the rapper said he had to trade in two other cars to get it, according to the New York Daily News.

“His true financial condition has been exposed as a result of this trial,” said Jackson’s attorney, James Renard, reports NYDN.

“Although we appreciate the jury’s service, we are disappointed in the result,” said a statement given to BI by Renard, partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. “Our client intends to file post-verdict, pre-judgment motions which we believe should reduce the size of the award. Ultimately, the fate of any obligation to pay a final judgment will be determined by the bankruptcy court.”

