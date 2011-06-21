50 Cent Is Writing An Anti-Bullying Novel (Yes, We Said Novel)

The rapper 50 Cent is penning a “semi-autobiographical” novel with anti-bullying themes — and Penguin has snapped it up.



Let’s just skip the obvious debate about whether or not he can write — once Snooki gets a book deal, what’s the point?

Let’s also skip the not-so-exhaustive search that would lead us to 50 Cent lyrics that are in direct conflict with peace. We’re sure plenty of people are working hard on that right now.

Let’s just focus on this: though slogging his way through a work of fiction may not be the easiest way of achieving this, 50 Cent makes a good anti-bullying icon.

That’s because some young kids need to get this message from a variety sources — including from people who are, in the simple kid vernacular, tough.

Eagles receiver Desean Jackson, who took up the cause of a bullied kid in Philly, is one good example. (The day he appeared on “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck suggested that the NFL take up bullying as an official cause.)

And 50 Cent is another — especially because of his poor, urban upbringing.

Kids growing up in that sort of environment right now may not be the same kids who benefit from formal, trend-driven anti-bullying measures.

But they definitely know who 50 Cent is — and they relate more to him than to, say, something like this.

