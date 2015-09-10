50 Cent is bragging about his new home in Africa 2 months after filing for bankruptcy

Rapper Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy almost two months ago, but that won’t stop him from living well, and making sure people know about it.

Over the weekend, the rapper posted a video to Instagram detailing his newest investment — a massive home currently being built in Africa.

“My crib is almost finished in AFRICA,” he said in the caption. “I’m gonna have the craziest House warming party ever. I’ll explain later — I got a good life Man.”



The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper made headlines just two weeks ago for putting his enormous 21-bedroom home back on the market. The 50,000-square-foot property reportedly costs him $US72,000 per month to maintain. The home was originally listed at $US18.5 million, but will now sell for far less.

In May, Forbes listed 50 Cent’s net worth at $US155 million, but that number later proved to be misleading.

The rapper currently owes $US7 million to a woman named Lastonia Leviston who won the payment in court after 50 Cent released a sex tape of her to the public as payback to his nemesis, Rick Ross, who fathered a child with Leviston.

He also owes an $US18 million court-ordered payment to Sleek Audio after a partnership to produce headphones failed. The filings total $US25 million, the same amount 50 Cent claims in assets.

50 Cent loves using social media to show off his possessions, but admitted during his bankruptcy case that he tricked the world into believing he was richer than he actually is.

On “Larry King Now” in July, 50 Cent claimed his bankruptcy filing was not because he was broke, but a “strategic” move.

“It’s a move that was necessary for me to make at this point so I didn’t allow myself to create that big red and white bulls-eye on my back, where I become the person that people consistently come to.”

Either way, it seems as if 50 Cent is still doing just fine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.