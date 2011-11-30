50 CENT IS BACK: The First Song From His New Mixtape Is Available Today

It’s been a while since we heard from 50 Cent.



“Before I Self-Destruct,” his last studio album in 2009, was a sales and critical disappointment. It also marked his last release for Interscope Records, and it looks like 50’s just about back.

The man who was born Curtis Jackson — and now appears to be going by Curtis — dropped a song today off of his upcoming mixtape, “The Big 10.”

Called “Stop Crying,” the track has a positively evil beat and sounds like a return to form for Curtis/50, highlighted by a strong start to proceedings: “They say they do it like I do it with no mask on.”

What’s most interesting about the “Stop Crying,” though, is that it marks a return to mixtapes for the highly commercial rapper. Ostensibly meant to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 50’s landmark “50 Cent is the Future,” “The Big 10” marks his first official collection of music in two years. Yet, he won’t sell it.

Whether this can be seen as a comment on his label situation, the music’s quality or a change in Curtis’ commercial viability, the mixtape will be one of the most visible free releases of the year when it eventually drops.

Unless, of course, he does sell it, in which case, it isn’t a mixtape.

