Rapper 50 Cent — his real name is Curtis Jackson — filed for bankruptcy last week. He appeared in court on July 21st and testified that he was only pretending to be rich on social media.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Aly Weisman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.