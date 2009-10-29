Americans Should Actually Listen To 50 Cent's Financial Advice

Believe it or not, 50 Cent sounds like a pretty smart business person these days.



After losing “a few million”, rather than panic, he appears to be following a level-headed approach to the crisis.

He’s putting cash into hard assets (diamonds), cutting back on his expenditures, and sees the economic downturn as an opportunity for strong players to get ahead of weaker hands.

Note he hasn’t asked for any kind of government support. In fact, he’s actually volunteered his services:

Telegraph (via Dealbreaker): The financial crisis taught him some really valuable lessons:

“If you don’t lose money in this recession, it means you didn’t have enough to start off with,” 50 Cent said.

“Sure, I lost a few million, but that’s because I have so much. This is a time that will sort out the strong from the weak.”

“Any businessman who wants a piece of the future should learn for me. Obama is great. If he wants me as his financial adviser that would be cool.”

Read the entire thing here.

Don’t Miss: 50 Cent’s Massive Business Empire >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.