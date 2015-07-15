50 Cent is still stuck with his sprawling Connecticut mansion after filing for bankruptcy

Mondays are rough — especially if you’re 50 Cent.
Originally reported by The Wall Street Journal, the rapper filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, estimating between $US10 million and $US50 million in assets and debts.
But he still can’t get rid of his his 52-bedroom mega-mansion in Farmington, Connecticut.
He listed the property as his current residence on the bankruptcy papers, alongside his actual name, Curtis Lee Jackson.
The home is currently off the market, and we doubt Jackson plans to throw a party anytime soon, so here’s your inside look at the estate he just can’t shake.
Leah Goldman contributed to an earlier version of this post.
In 2007 he listed it for $18.5 million, dropped it to $14.5 million in 2009, then $10.5 million, and finally $10 million in 2011 before giving up.
Here's where 50 sleeps and dreams about when Forbes reported he was worth around $155 million (back in May).
The master bathroom is luxurious and fit for the lifestyle of the rapper, actor, and executive producer.
Of course he has a home theatre, because how else could you fill 52 rooms except by inviting a whole lot of people over to watch a movie?
