50 Cent Is Now A Licensed Boxing Promoter

Photo: Twitter.com/50Cent

After a lucrative rap career. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson went into a career in business and is now licensed to promote boxers in the state of New York, as Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports via Twitter.Fiddy is also applying for permission to promote fighters and matches in Nevada, which has now turned into the prime destination for the largest matches in the struggling sport. Since 50 Cent is well known for loving his money his promotion company is called TMT, short for The Money Team.



Speaking of dolla bills, Jackson is also widely known for being very close friends with Floyd “Money” Mayweather, arguably the best boxer in the world after Manny Pacquiao’s controversial loss earlier this summer. In the beginning of January, Fiddy and Mayweather posted pictures of themselves in a Las Vegas hotel room carrying gigantic stacks of cash.

Mannix also reports that the TMT company already has two clients: gold medalist and former featherweight champ Yuriorkis Gamboa and middleweight, and former Olympic medalist Andre Dirrell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.