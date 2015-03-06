50 Cent is betting $US1.6 million on Floyd Mayweather to beat Manny Pacquiao

50 Cent joins Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2007. Photo: Getty Images

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says he’ll be betting $US1.6 million on his old friend Floyd “Money” Mayweather in his upcoming bout against Manny Pacquiao.

During an interview with New York’s morning radio show The Breakfast Club, the popular hip-hop veteran and multi-million dollar entrepreneur confirmed he’d be putting up a huge chunk of cash in what’s being lauded as one of the most anticipated boxing matches in history.

When asked who he had in the fight, 50 Cent replied: “I got champ. Champ gon’ smoke him.”

“It’s gonna look like it was pumped up for no reason,” he added.

The rapper, who’s 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin sold 12 million records worldwide, said he would probably bet “like $US1.6 [million].”

Jackson has had a turbulent relationship with Mayweather over the past few years. In an interview with Vibe magazine last year, the rapper expounded upon his on-again-off-again friendship with the boxing champ.

“It’s just who Floyd is. He’ll just flip-flop from time to time,” he said.

Australian betting website sportsbet.com.au has Mayweather as head-to-head favourite at $AU1.38, while Pacquiao is paying more than double that amount at $AU3.00.

