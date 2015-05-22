50 Cent is a huge Hillary Clinton fan

Go shorty, it’s your birthday. Democratic Party like it’s your birthday.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just secured a crucial endorsement for her 2016 presidential campaign — rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent gushed about Clinton’s candidacy in an interview with the Daily Beast that was published Thursday.

“It’s Hillary time!” he declared.

In addition to Clinton’s policies, 50 Cent praised her experience as a former first lady.

“I also think Hillary was the president already once. You know what I’m saying? Some of the things she says feel really comfortable, and roll off,” 50 Cent explained. “When people are really close with each other, they use each other as soundboards because they’re the other person’s best friend.”

50 Cent also expressed admiration for Clinton’s decision to stay with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, after his affair with Monica Lewinsky was revealed.

“It made that love between her and Bill real to me,” he said.

Clinton has been dominating the rapper demographic. Both Ja Rule and Snoop Dogg have also endorsed her White House bid.

News of 50 Cent’s endorsement clearly excited staffers at Clinton’s campaign headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

“This is fantastic news,” said a source partying like it’s his birthday in Brooklyn. “How fitting that 50 Cent decided to make his endorsement during small business week, he owns a candy shop if I’m not mistaken.”

