HOUSE OF THE DAY: 50 Cent Lists His Connecticut Mansion At $10 Million Discount

Photo: Courtesy of William Raveis Realty

Just last week, 50 Cent proved he can make $10 million just tweeting about penny stocks to his followers. But unfortunately he hasn’t been as lucky on the real estate front.The rap superstar listed his Farmington home for $18.5 million back in 2007, dropped it to $14.5 million in 2009, then $10.5 million, and now it’s listed for $9,999,999, almost half the original price (via Luxist).



Naturally, Fiddy’s mansion has a 52 rooms, 17 acres and a helipad.

