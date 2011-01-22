HOUSE OF THE DAY: 50 Cent Lists His Connecticut Mansion At $10 Million Discount

Just last week, 50 Cent proved he can make $10 million just tweeting about penny stocks to his followers. But unfortunately he hasn’t been as lucky on the real estate front.The rap superstar listed his Farmington home for $18.5 million back in 2007, dropped it to $14.5 million in 2009, then $10.5 million, and now it’s listed for $9,999,999, almost half the original price (via Luxist).

Naturally, Fiddy’s mansion has a 52 rooms, 17 acres and a helipad.

Check out the 17 acres of land 50 calls his own

The mansion has 52 rooms

Looking beautiful at night

Quite an elegant entrance way

50 welcomes his guests with style

Fine dining goes on here

Large windows make the house bright and open

Great kitchen with granite counter tops

Here's where 50 sleeps

And this is his luxurious master bathroom...

...with a huge shower

Here's the guest suite, bare but big

Of course he has a home theatre

His office filled with 50 memorabilia

You can find him in the club

Because one pool table is never enough

Where 50 keeps up on his fitness

G-Unit indoor basketball court

Indoor pool for year round pool parties

Another G-Unit basketball court, this one for summer ballin'

Here's a view with the pond house

You think LeBron has ever played on the G-Unit basketball courts?

