50 Cent Hospitalized After A Mack Truck Hit His Bulletproof SUV

Rapper 50 Cent has been hospitalized after a large, red, Mack truck rear-ended his bulletproof SUV Monday night on the Long Island Expressway in New York City.



The news was broken by 50’s website, Thisis50.com, who report that the rapper was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital in Queens to undergo tests on his injured neck and back.

His driver is also currently in the hospital as the SUV almost flipped over.

According to the site, “The truck driver reportedly told police his loaded shifted and lost control of the vehicle.”

Photo: Thisis50.com

