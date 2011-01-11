50 Cent Is Pumping A Penny Stock On Twitter, And Its Shares Are Going Nuts

On Friday, rapper 50 Cent was on CNBC live form the Consumer Electronics Show, where he was plugging a new brand of headphones.
Turns out the company distributing the headphones, H & H Imports Inc, is a publicly listed penny stock (HNHI), and in addition to promoting its wares on TV, 50 Cent has been plugging the stock all weekend on Twitter.
For example:
Does he move markets? Heck yeah.
Shares are up over 120% today.
Anyway, if you’re curious, here’s the latest quarterly filing from the company.
