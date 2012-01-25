50 Cent Won A $500,000 Bet When The Giants Beat The 49ers Last Sunday

Photo: Lockerz (@50cent)

Rapper 50 Cent says he won $500,000 on the New York Giants last Sunday, Jimmy Trainia over at Hot Clicks pointed out today.50’s not as prolific a bettor as his good buddy Floyd Mayweather Jr., but with bets like these, he’s getting there.



After the game, he doubled down and made a strange bet with a fan on Twitter.

Someone tweeted at him, “Lets bet. If the Giants lose the Superbowl, u must post ur d*ck on the twitter. If they win, I’ll post my boobs & face on here. Bet?”

50 responded, “Ok.”

It’s a deal then.

