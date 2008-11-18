50 Cent: Donald Trump Should Rap Instead Of Selling Real Estate

Last week, Donald Trump claimed that 50 Cent’s new reality show, The Money and the Power, was a copy of The Apprentice. Backstage at the TRL finale, 50 responded and suggested that Trump might want to abandon real estate for music. Um, Mr. Cent, that might not be the best advice. Real estate may be in trouble, but the music biz isn’t doing so hot these days either.



MTV News: “Donald Trump talking about my show and how it’s a knockoff of ‘The Apprentice’? He’s crazy!” 50 said. “That’s what happens when you get older — you start to view things differently.

“First, let me point out [my show] got the highest ratings,” he said, also claiming that it beat out “A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila.”

“And she kissed three girls! She’s a hard act to follow,” he joked.

50 also offered Trump some unsolicited career advice. “In this economy, he may want to go sing ‘In Da Club’ instead of selling real estate!”

