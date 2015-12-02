50 Cent's next career move is developing and starring in his own Fox comedy show 'My Friend 50'

Instagram.com/50Cent Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson filed for bankruptcy in July 2015.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is getting into the comedy business.

Fox has just ordered a script for a comedy which will feature the rapper in a recurring role titled “My Friend 50,” a network representative told Business Insider. Deadline reported the deal first.

It follows a 20-something woman named Amanda who believes all her problems will be solved by befriending 50 Cent. Things go awry after she finds a way to hang out with 50’s crew. That experience becomes a documentary, which is unreliably narrated by Amanda herself. 50 Cent is expected to appear on the show as a version of himself.

The single-camera project (which means it will be shot more like “Modern Family” as opposed to “Big Bang Theory”) will be produced by Will Packer Productions (“Truth Be Told,” “Uncle Buck”), Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television, and Universal Television.

“My Friend 50” was written by Ava Tramer on spec, meaning she wrote it without being commissioned to do so. Her writing credits include “The Mindy Project,” “Trophy Wife,” and “Angie Tribeca.”



50 Cent also executive produces the Starz drama “Power,” and recurs on the series. Previously, he executive produced the Sundance TV reality series “Dream School.”

In July, 50 Cent filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, he said the filing allowed him to reorganise his finances.

Some believed that the filing was a protective move after 50 Cent was ordered to pay Lastonia Leviston $5 million as a result of a sex tape that he posted in 2009, an alleged attempt to stir the pot with rival rapper Rick Ross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.