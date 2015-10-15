50 Cent covered his body in $100 bills to prove he's not broke

Despite filing for bankruptcy this summer, 50 Cent wants you to know he is not broke.

The rapper had a little fun with his 6.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning, posting two photos and one video of himself covered in $US100 bills.

“I hustle so hard, I can’t see me legs,” the rapper captioned this first tongue-in-cheek video:



“OK I found my legs, but I can’t find nothing to watch on TV. Power season 3 on the way,” 50 Cent joked in the below photo, referencing his series on Starz.



In true 50 form, he then set up a sarcastic photo shoot spelling out the word “BROKE” using $US100 bills. “Man this lunch money, I gotta go to work I’m still up, no Sleep at all,” he wrote.



The rapper’s series of money-flaunting posts comes after last week’s news that he is suing his former lawyers for $US75 million, alleging they did a terrible job representing him in a lawsuit against Sleek Audio, which ended with the rapper having to pay almost $US20 million.

Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News/POOL 50 Cent appeared in court in July to testify in a lawsuit about a sex tape he allegedly posted online.

Additionally, the price of 50 Cent’s Connecticut mansion was slashed this week from $US18.5 million down to $US8.5 million.

In July, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just days after he lost a messy $US5 million lawsuit for publishing a sex tape featuring his rival Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend without her consent.

“It’s strategic,” the rapper later told Larry King of why he filed for bankruptcy. “It’s a move that was necessary for me to make at this point so I didn’t allow myself to create that big red and white bulls-eye on my back, where I become the person that people consistently come to.”

Despite 50 Cent’s filing, he has continued to keep up appearances on Instagram:

50 Cent was previously one of the world’s wealthiest rappers, largely thanks to his minority stake in Vitamin Water. In 2007, the Coca-Cola Company acquired Vitamin Water from Glacéau for $US4.1 billion.

Vitamin Water50 Cent reportedly earned “between $US60 million and $US100 million” after the Vitamin Water sale in 2007.

According to The Washington Post at the time, “50 Cent was thought to have walked away with a figure somewhere between $US60 million and $US100 million, putting his net worth at nearly a half billion dollars.”

While the rapper no longer has an equity stake in the company, he continued to act as a spokesman for Vitamin Water, and currently promotes Effen Vodka all over his social media accounts.



Additionally, the rapper’s studio albums alone have sold more than 21 million units, and he has starred in a long list of film and TV projects, including Starz’s new hit “Power.”

In May, Forbes estimated 50 Cent’s net worth at $US155 million, ranking him No. 4 on the list of the wealthiest hip-hop artists.

