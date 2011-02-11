50 Cent Made $1,000 Shoveling Snow During The Snowpocalypse

When the snowpocalypse hit New York City last December, 50 Cent was in the area and wanted to make “a few extra dollars” shoveling snow and posing for pictures.



The rapper tells Conan O’Brien that he made $1,000 with the help of some children in the neighbourhood. And yes, 50 Cent, the shrewd businessman that he is, gave the kids “some of the money.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.