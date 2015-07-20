Rapper 50 Cent claims he owes creditors over $28 million

On Thursday, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson released to a federal court a list of creditors he owes money to.

According to The Wrap, the rapper/actor owes creditors exactly $US28,478,920.75.

His biggest unpaid creditor is Sleek Audio, based out of Florida. The company won a $US18.4 million judgment against Jackson after it claimed he stole their design, according to The Wrap.

Creditors are also after Jackson to pay $US5 million to Lastonia Leviston, a Florida woman who sued 50 after claiming he put her private sex tape on the Internet and doctored it.

Page Six lists other debts — $US137,880 to Bentley Financial Services for a car lease, an American Express card bill of $US64,909.04 and $US5,245.66 to a Park Avenue stylist.

Jackson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

In May, Forbes estimated Jackson’s net worth at $US155 million. Ranking him number 4 on the list of wealthiest hip-hop artists.

