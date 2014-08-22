50 Cent's funny $US750,000 challenge to Floyd Mayweather instead of the ice bucket challenge

50 Cent is changing the rules of the game in the Ice Bucket challenge.

Instead of the usual cold water-on-head routine, the rapper is challenging his former friend, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., to “read one full page of a ‘Harry Potter’ book out loud without starting and stopping or f—— up.” The initial challenge was posted on 50’s Instagram account.

The reward? $US750,000 to any charity of the boxer’s choice. Clearly 50 doesn’t understand the ice bucket challenge.

In the below YouTube video, the hip hop star reiterates his challenge — except he flubs “ALS” and calls the disease “ASL/ELS.”

(Warning: explicit language)

The beef between the two former friends was reportedly heated up by Mayweather’s interview with MLive.com, in which he stated: “Hip hop artists, they come and go. They come and go. But I’m still here.”

Mayweather has also been nominated to complete an actual Ice Bucket Challenge by magician Criss Angel.

Mayweather has yet to respond to either challenge.

