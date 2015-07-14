Here's how 50 Cent spent his millions before filing for bankruptcy

On Monday, Curtis Jackson, better known as rapper 50 Cent, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a messy lawsuit in which he was forced to pay his rival Rock Ross’ ex-girlfriend $US5 million.

The news came as a shock, especially considering the rapper was just ranked No. 4 on Forbes’ May list of the wealthiest hip-hop artists thanks to his reported $US155 million net worth and his massive 2007 deal with Vitamin Water in which he was awarded between $US60 million and $US100 million.

50’s lawyers have said the filing is simply to “reorganise his financial affairs as he addresses various professional liabilities,” but in the meantime, we only want to live in a world 5o Cent is synonymous with his hit 2003 album title, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.