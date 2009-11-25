50 Cent And Taco Bell Settle, Probably For More Than Half A Buck

Taco Bell is probably not invited to 50 Cent’s club.

Taco Bell sent a letter, “addressed” to 50 Cent, to media outlets, jokingly asking if the rapper would change his name to 79, 89 or 99 Cent.

Unfortunately, they failed to inform 50 of the ad campaign.

So 50, real name Curtis Jackson, sued Taco Bell for misusing his endorsement and enjoying the benefits of his celebrity without paying his “multi-million” dollar fee.

He sued for $4 million, but the parties settled for an undisclosed amount.

The New York Post has the full story.

