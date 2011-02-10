Ends Today! $50 Buys a $100 Travelocity Hotel Gift Card

UPDATE: For those that read earlier, this deal was temporarily showing as ended. Not so! You can still get this until 11:59pm this evening. Sorry about the confusion.

Today’s Deal: For your upcoming trip, you’ve been searching online for cheap hotels, but haven’t pulled the trigger yet. Why? Because you knew Pipeline would come up with a deal to ensure your next hotel stay comes at a great price. With today’s deal, you’ll save a bundle because for just $50 you’ll get a $100 Travelocity Hotel Gift Card from www.TravelocityIncentives.com.

Featuring more than 55,000 Hotels.

Whether you’re looking for a four-star gem in Paris, a top casino in Las Vegas, a romantic inn in the mountains, or just a hotel close to your parents’ house, you’ll get great prices on 55,000 hotels around the world. The prices are already incredibly low, but with the Travelocity Hotel Gift Card you’ll be enjoying even more remarkable bargains, allowing you to stretch out a vacation a little longer. This card makes an excellent way to stretch out your vacation, make great gifts for friends, and are an excellent way to lessen the burden for guests travelling long distances to come to a wedding.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and pull the trigger on that trip you’ve been planning.

