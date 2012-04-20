LAST CHANCE: $50 Goes To The Business Insider Reader With The Best Caption For This Ad

Photo: adsoftheworld.com

It’s Sunday, which means that it’s time for another round of Business Insider Advertising’s weekly caption contest. This week we are asking readers to come up with a caption for this ad for Ajuda de Mãe.In case you’re new, here’s the how it works: Every Sunday we post an image from a ridiculous print ad. Your job is to come up with a witty caption to accompany the shot. Entries do not have to have anything to do with advertising — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon contest.



Email your submissions to Lstampler @ businessinsider.com by MIDNIGHT Thursday April 19 (along with what you do and where you’re from) for a chance to win the honour of being named B.I.’s wittiest reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com. The winner wil lbe selected in a blind vote and announced on Friday.

