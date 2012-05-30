50 Brands That Are Changing The World

Peter Fisk is a marketing guru and the author of the best-selling “Genius” series on company innovation.



He recently identified 50 gamechanger brands in a presentation featured on Slideshare.

Some of the featured brands are established. Apple will continue to change the world, because “the apps revolution is just beginning,” while IBM is leading the charge on “creating solutions for a smarter planet.”

Fisk also features start-ups like Live Nation for “redefining live music” and Pinterest for creating “self expression like never before.”

Being a gamechanger brand comes down to having the best ideas, execution and marketing, Fisk says.

Check it out:

50 Gamechanger Brands from Peter Fisk



