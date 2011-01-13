$50 Billion? Hah! Insiders Say Facebook's Goal Is To Be The First TRILLION Dollar Company

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Photo: Jurvetson

Goldman Sachs clients are buying $1.5 billion worth of Facebook stock at a $50 billion valuation.Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Lou Kerner said that if Facebook were a public company, it would be valued closer to $100 billion right now.



On the secondary markets, accredited investors are actually buying Facebook stock at much steeper implied valuations – sometimes higher than even $124 billion.

Crazy numbers right?

Wait till you hear about the numbers they’re throwing around inside Facebook.

Last night, we heard from two industry sources close to top Facebook execs that these days, when the company hires you, you’re told the goal is to turn Facebook into the world’s first TRILLION dollar company.

So how does Facebook get to be a trillion dollar company?

Honestly, we have no idea. $50 billion, we can make a bull’s case for. $100 billion seems nuts, but so did $15 billion three years ago.

But $1 trillion? One-thousand billion dollars?! We haven’t a clue. But it’s great that they’re so ambitious over there at Mark Zuckerberg’s shop. It’s certainly going to make a few early employees and investors very rich.

For some perspective, consider that Google’s market cap is around $200 billion and Apple – with more than $60 billion annual revenues – has a market cap just over $310 billion.

Related: Meet the soon-to-be Facebook billionaires »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.