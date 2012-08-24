Here's The Top Stock Held By Each Of The 50 Biggest Hedge Funds

Photo: Wikimedia

Factset recently released a comprehensive report on the stock holdings of the 50 largest hedge funds.It included this table showing the top stock held by each of the funds.



Bottom line: If you’re not in Apple, you’re doing it wrong.

(Funds in red are part of The SharkWatch50, a compilation of 50 significant activist investors as

chosen by FactSet.)

Photo: Factset

