Here's The Top Stock Held By Each Of The 50 Biggest Hedge Funds

Photo: Wikimedia
Factset recently released a comprehensive report on the stock holdings of the 50 largest hedge funds.It included this table showing the top stock held by each of the funds.
Bottom line: If you’re not in Apple, you’re doing it wrong.
(Funds in red are part of The SharkWatch50, a compilation of 50 significant activist investors as
chosen by FactSet.)
Photo: Factset
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.