Here's The Top Stock Held By Each Of The 50 Biggest Hedge Funds

Rob Wile
apple fruit food

Photo: Wikimedia

Factset recently released a comprehensive report on the stock holdings of the 50 largest hedge funds.It included this table showing the top stock held by each of the funds.

Bottom line: If you’re not in Apple, you’re doing it wrong.

(Funds in red are part of The SharkWatch50, a compilation of 50 significant activist investors as 
chosen by FactSet.)

factset2

Photo: Factset

