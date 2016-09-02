‘Breaking Bad’ (Season 5). AMC

“Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos” are some of the most acclaimed shows of all time.

We broke down quality TV by seasons and ranked the best TV seasons of all time based on Metacritic reviews.

Recent shows like Hulu’s “Pen15” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” made the cut.

The most critically acclaimed TV shows in history have earned their praise by repeatedly producing innovative and memorable seasons.

Shows like “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Sopranos” consistently won over critics, and their best seasons have set a standard for what great television should look like.

More recent shows like “Fleabag,” “Atlanta,” and “Better Call Saul” have broken into this elite group, as well.

To find out which series have been the most influential, we turned to the review aggregator Metacritic for its list of the all-time best TV seasons, which ranks shows by their composite critical reception. We excluded TV specials that were on Metacritic’s original list.

John Lynch contributed to an earlier version of this story.

The 50 best TV-show seasons of all time, according to critics:

50. “Better Call Saul” (season 5) Metacritic score: 92/100 92/100 User score: 8.7/10 49. “The Shield” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 92/100 92/100 User score: 9.3/10 48. “Mad Men” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 92/100 92/100 User score: 9.0/10 47. “The Americans” (Season 6) Metacritic score: 92/100 92/100 User score: 8.2/10 46. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 7.5/10 45. “Bleak House” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 9.0/10 44. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 8.8/10 43. “Louie” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 8.7/10 42. “Pen15” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 7.3/10 41. “City So Real” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 4.4/10 40. “Deadwood” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 9.1/10 39. “The Office: UK” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 93/100 93/100 User score: 8.9/10 38. “The Americans” (Season 5) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 8.4/10 37. “Louie” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 8.8/10 36. “Transparent” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 6.6/10 35. “Battlestar Galactica” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 9.1/10 34. “Game of Thrones” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 9.2/10 33. “Better Things” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 8.2/10 32. “Homicide: Life on the Street” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 94/100 94/100 User score: 8.7/10 31. “The Wire” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 95/100 95/100 User score: 9.0/10 30. “The Americans” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 95/100 95/100 User score: 9.0/10 29. “The Staircase” 2004 (Season 1) Metacritic score: 95/100 95/100 User score: 6.7/10 Netflix added more episodes to this original version, which Metacritic counted as two seasons. 28. “Enlightened” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 95/100 95/100 User score: 7.6/10 27. “Catastrophe” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 9.1/10 26. “Planet Earth II” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 9.4/10 25. “Fargo” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 9.3/10 24. “Fleabag” (Season 2) Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars on ‘s ‘Fleabag.’ Amazon Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 8.7/10 23. “Better Things” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 7.4/10 22. “The Sopranos” (Season 6) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 8.9/10 21. “Breaking Bad” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 9.5/10 20. “What We Do in the Shadows” (Season 3) Harvey Guillén on season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ Russ Martin/FX Matacritic score: 96/100 : 96/100 User score: 8.1/10 19. “O.J.: Made in America” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 8.0/10 18. “Twin Peaks” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 9.3/10 17. “Homeland” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 8.3/10 16. “America to Me” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 96/100 96/100 User score: 5.6/10 15. “The Sopranos” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 97/100 97/100 User score: 9.4/10 14. “Atlanta” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 97/100 97/100 User score: 8.1/10 13. “Blue Planet II” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 97/100 97/100 User score: 8.2/10 12. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 5) Metacritic score: 97/100 97/100 User score: 6.0/10 11. “The Sopranos” (Season 2) Metacritic score: 97/100 97/100 User score: 9.3/10 10. “The Wire” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 98/100 98/100 User score: 9.5/10 9. “The Wire” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 98/100 98/100 User score: 9.4/10 8. “The Leftovers” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 98/100 98/100 User score: 9.1/10 7. “The Office: UK” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 98/100 98/100 User score: 8.6/10 6. “The Office: UK” (Season 3) Metacritic score: 98/100 98/100 User score: 8.5/10 5. “Breaking Bad” (Season 5) Metacritic score: 99/100 99/100 User score: 9.6/10 4. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 6) Metacritic score: 99/100 99/100 User score: 5.5/10 3. “Murder One” (Season 1) Metacritic score: 99/100 99/100 User score: 6.2/10 2. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 99/100 99/100 User score: 5.8/10 1. “Rectify” (Season 4) Metacritic score: 99/100 99/100 User score: 8.6/10