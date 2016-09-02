Search

The 50 best TV show seasons of all time, according to critics

Travis Clark
Breaking Bad
‘Breaking Bad’ (Season 5). AMC
  • “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos” are some of the most acclaimed shows of all time.
  • We broke down quality TV by seasons and ranked the best TV seasons of all time based on Metacritic reviews.
  • Recent shows like Hulu’s “Pen15” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” made the cut.

The most critically acclaimed TV shows in history have earned their praise by repeatedly producing innovative and memorable seasons.

Shows like “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Sopranos” consistently won over critics, and their best seasons have set a standard for what great television should look like.

More recent shows like “Fleabag,” “Atlanta,” and “Better Call Saul” have broken into this elite group, as well.

To find out which series have been the most influential, we turned to the review aggregator Metacritic for its list of the all-time best TV seasons, which ranks shows by their composite critical reception. We excluded TV specials that were on Metacritic’s original list. 

John Lynch contributed to an earlier version of this story.

The 50 best TV-show seasons of all time, according to critics:

50. “Better Call Saul” (season 5)
Better call saul
Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.7/10

 

49. “The Shield” (Season 1)
The shield
Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.3/10

 

48. “Mad Men” (Season 4)
Mad Men season 4
Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.0/10

 

47. “The Americans” (Season 6)
The Americans season 6
Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.2/10

 

46. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 3)
Larry sanders show
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 7.5/10

 

45. “Bleak House” (Season 1)
Bleak House 2005
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 9.0/10

 

44. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 3)
Curb
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.8/10

 

43. “Louie” (Season 4)
Louie
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.7/10

 

42. “Pen15” (Season 2)
Anna Kone (Anna Konkle) and Maya Ishii-Peters (Maya Erskine) in an episode of Pen15
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 7.3/10

 

41. “City So Real” (Season 1)
City so real
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 4.4/10

 

40. “Deadwood” (Season 2)
Deadwood season 2
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 9.1/10

 

39. “The Office: UK” (Season 2)
The office
Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.9/10

 

38. “The Americans” (Season 5)
The americans keri russell matthew rhys 03
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.4/10

 

37. “Louie” (Season 3)
Louie
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.8/10

 

36. “Transparent” (Season 2)
Transparent
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 6.6/10

 

35. “Battlestar Galactica” (Season 3)
Battlestar galactica
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 9.1/10

 

34. “Game of Thrones” (Season 4)
Game of thrones
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 9.2/10

 

33. “Better Things” (Season 3)
Better things
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.2/10

 

32. “Homicide: Life on the Street” (Season 1)
Homicide life on the street
Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.7/10

 

31. “The Wire” (Season 2)
The wire
Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 9.0/10

 

30. “The Americans” (Season 4)
The americans fx
Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 9.0/10

 

29. “The Staircase” 2004 (Season 1)
The staircase
Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 6.7/10

Netflix added more episodes to this original version, which Metacritic counted as two seasons.

 

28. “Enlightened” (Season 2)
Enlightened
Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 7.6/10

 

27. “Catastrophe” (Season 3)
Catastrophe
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.1/10

 

26. “Planet Earth II” (Season 1)
Planet earth 2
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.4/10

 

25. “Fargo” (Season 2)
Fargo season two kirsten dunst
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.3/10

 

24. “Fleabag” (Season 2)
Fleabag amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars on ‘s ‘Fleabag.’ Amazon
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.7/10

 

23. “Better Things” (Season 2)
Image
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 7.4/10

 

22. “The Sopranos” (Season 6)
Sopranos
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.9/10

21. “Breaking Bad” (Season 4)
Breaking bad
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.5/10

20. “What We Do in the Shadows” (Season 3)
Harvey Guillén on season three of 'What We Do in the Shadows.'
Harvey Guillén on season three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ Russ Martin/FX
Matacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.1/10

19. “O.J.: Made in America” (Season 1)
Oj simpson made in america
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.0/10

 

18. “Twin Peaks” (Season 1)
Twin peaks
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.3/10

 

17. “Homeland” (Season 2)
Homeland
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.3/10

 

16. “America to Me” (Season 1)
America to me
Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 5.6/10

 

15. “The Sopranos” (Season 3)
Sopranos
Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 9.4/10

 

14. “Atlanta” (Season 2)
Atlanta
Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 8.1/10

 

13. “Blue Planet II” (Season 1)
Blue Planet II
Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 8.2/10

12. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 5)
Larry sanders
Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 6.0/10

 

11. “The Sopranos” (Season 2)
Sopranos
Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 9.3/10

 

10. “The Wire” (Season 4)
Wire
Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.5/10

 

9. “The Wire” (Season 3)
The wire
Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.4/10

 

8. “The Leftovers” (Season 3)
The leftovers HBO
Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.1/10

 

7. “The Office: UK” (Season 1)
The office
Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 8.6/10

 

6. “The Office: UK” (Season 3)
The office
Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 8.5/10

 

5. “Breaking Bad” (Season 5)
Breaking bad
Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 9.6/10

 

4. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 6)
Larry sanders
Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 5.5/10

 

3. “Murder One” (Season 1)
Murder one
Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 6.2/10

 

2. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 4)
Larry sanders show
Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 5.8/10

 

1. “Rectify” (Season 4)
Rectify
Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 8.6/10

 

