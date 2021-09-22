The 50 best-selling albums of all time
Travis Clark
Sep. 22, 2021, 6:18 PM
The Eagles. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
In 2018, The Eagles’ greatest hits album, released in 1976, surpassed Michael Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller” to take the top spot on the Record Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) list of the top selling albums of all time in the US.
The Eagles have the first and third best-selling albums of all time, with the band’s “Hotel California” following “Thriller.”
Other notable artists on the list include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Garth Brooks, who are all featured three times in the top 50.
Below is the list based on
RIAA’s data for the best-selling albums in US history (measured in “certified units” sold).
John Lynch contributed to a previous version of this post.
Check out the 50 best-selling albums of all time:
50. Led Zeppelin – “Led Zeppelin II”
12 million
49. Kenny Rogers – “Kenny Rogers’ Greatest Hits”
12 million
47. Jewel – “Pieces of You”
12 million
46. Def Leppard – “Hysteria”
12 million
45. Celine Dion – “Falling Into You”
12 million
43. Bon Jovi – “Slippery When Wet”
12 million
42. Whitney Houston – “Whitney Houston”
13 million
41. The Chicks – “Wide Open Spaces”
13 million
40. Prince & The Revolution – “Purple Rain”
13 million
38. Carole King – “Tapestry”
13 million
37. Bruce Springsteen – “Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-’85”
13 million
36. Backstreet Boys – “Millennium”
13 million
35. Steve Miller Band – “Greatest Hits 1974-1978”
14 million
34. Simon & Garfunkel – “Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits”
14 million
33. Meat Loaf – “Bat Out of Hell”
14 million
32. Garth Brooks – “Ropin’ The Wind”
14 million
31. Britney Spears – “…Baby One More Time”
14 million
30. Backstreet Boys – “Backstreet Boys”
14 million
28. The Beatles – “The Beatles 1962-1966”
15 million
27. Santana – “Supernatural”
15 million
26. Pink Floyd – “Dark Side of the Moon”
15 million
25. Journey – “Greatest Hits”
15 million
24. Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The U.S.A.”
15 million
23. Bob Marley & The Wailers – “Legend”
15 million
22. Metallica – “Metallica”
16 million
21. Led Zeppelin – “Physical Graffiti”
16 million
20. Bee Gees – “Saturday Night Fever” (Soundtrack)
15 million
19. Alanis Morisette – “Jagged Little Pill”
16 million
18. The Beatles – “The Beatles 1967-1970”
17 million
17. Elton John – “Greatest Hits”
17 million
15. Whitney Houston – “The Bodyguard” (Soundtrack)
18 million
14. Guns N’ Roses – “Appetite for Destruction”
18 million
13. Garth Brooks – “No Fences”
18 million
12. Shania Twain – “Come On Over”
20 million
11. Fleetwood Mac – “Rumours”
20 million
10. Hootie & The Blowfish – “Cracked Rear View”
21 million
9. Garth Brooks – “Double Live”
21 million
7. Led Zeppelin – “Led Zeppelin IV”
23 million
6. Billy Joel – “Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2”
23 million
5. The Beatles – “The Beatles” (“The White Album”)
24 million
3. Eagles – “Hotel California”
26 million
2. Michael Jackson – “Thriller”
34 million
1. Eagles – “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)”
38 million
