The 50 best-selling albums of all time

Travis Clark
Eagles band
The Eagles. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

In 2018, The Eagles’ greatest hits album, released in 1976, surpassed Michael Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller” to take the top spot on the Record Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) list of the top selling albums of all time in the US.

The Eagles have the first and third best-selling albums of all time, with the band’s “Hotel California” following “Thriller.”

Other notable artists on the list include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Garth Brooks, who are all featured three times in the top 50.

Below is the list based on RIAA’s data for the best-selling albums in US history (measured in “certified units” sold).

John Lynch contributed to a previous version of this post.

Check out the 50 best-selling albums of all time:

50. Led Zeppelin – “Led Zeppelin II”
Led zeppelin
Certified units: 12 million

49. Kenny Rogers – “Kenny Rogers’ Greatest Hits”
Kenny rogers
Certified units: 12 million

48. Kenny G – “Breathless”
Kenny g
Certified units: 12 million

47. Jewel – “Pieces of You”
Pieces of you jewel
Certified units: 12 million

46. Def Leppard – “Hysteria”
Def leppard hysteria
Certified units: 12 million

45. Celine Dion – “Falling Into You”
Celine dion falling into you
Certified units: 12 million

44. Boyz II Men – “II”
Boyz ii men
Certified units: 12 million

43. Bon Jovi – “Slippery When Wet”
Bon jovi
Certified units: 12 million

42. Whitney Houston – “Whitney Houston”
Whitney houston
Certified units: 13 million

41. The Chicks – “Wide Open Spaces”
Wide open spaces dixie chicks
Certified units: 13 million

40. Prince & The Revolution – “Purple Rain”
Prince purple rain
Certified units: 13 million

39. Pearl Jam – “Ten”
Pearl jam
Certified units: 13 million

38. Carole King – “Tapestry”
Carole king tapestry
Certified units: 13 million

37. Bruce Springsteen – “Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Live 1975-’85”
Bruce springsteen
Certified units: 13 million

36. Backstreet Boys – “Millennium”
Millennium backstreet boys
Certified units: 13 million

35. Steve Miller Band – “Greatest Hits 1974-1978”
Steve miller band
Certified units: 14 million

34. Simon & Garfunkel – “Simon & Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits”
Greatest hits simon garfunkel
Certified units: 14 million

33. Meat Loaf – “Bat Out of Hell”
Meat loaf
Certified units: 14 million

32. Garth Brooks – “Ropin’ The Wind”
Garth brooks
Certified units: 14 million

31. Britney Spears – “…Baby One More Time”
Image
Certified units: 14 million

30. Backstreet Boys – “Backstreet Boys”
Backstreet boys
Certified units: 14 million

29. Adele – “21”
Adele 21
Certified units: 14 million

28. The Beatles – “The Beatles 1962-1966”
Beatles 1962 1966
Certified units: 15 million

27. Santana – “Supernatural”
Santana supernatural
Certified units: 15 million

26. Pink Floyd – “Dark Side of the Moon”
Pink floyd
Certified units: 15 million

25. Journey – “Greatest Hits”
Journey
Certified units: 15 million

24. Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The U.S.A.”
Bruce springsteen
Certified units: 15 million

23. Bob Marley & The Wailers – “Legend”
Bob marley legend the best of delantera
Certified units: 15 million

22. Metallica – “Metallica”
Metallica
Certified units: 16 million

21. Led Zeppelin – “Physical Graffiti”
Physical Graffiti
Certified units: 16 million

20. Bee Gees – “Saturday Night Fever” (Soundtrack)
Saturday night fever
Certified units: 15 million

19. Alanis Morisette – “Jagged Little Pill”
Jagged Little Pill
Certified units: 16 million

18. The Beatles – “The Beatles 1967-1970”
Beatles 1967 1970 blue album
Certified units: 17 million

17. Elton John – “Greatest Hits”
Elton john
Certified units: 17 million

16. Boston – “Boston”
Boston
Certified units: 17 million

15. Whitney Houston – “The Bodyguard” (Soundtrack)
Bodyguard
Certified units: 18 million

14. Guns N’ Roses – “Appetite for Destruction”
Guns n roses
Certified units: 18 million

13. Garth Brooks – “No Fences”
Garth brooks
Certified units: 18 million

12. Shania Twain – “Come On Over”
Shania twain
Certified units: 20 million

11. Fleetwood Mac – “Rumours”
Fleetwood mac
Certified units: 20 million

10. Hootie & The Blowfish – “Cracked Rear View”
Cracked rear view
Certified units: 21 million

9. Garth Brooks – “Double Live”
Garth brooks
Certified units: 21 million

8. Pink Floyd – “The Wall”
Pink Floyd the wall
Certified units: 23 million

7. Led Zeppelin – “Led Zeppelin IV”
Led zeppelin iv
Certified units: 23 million

6. Billy Joel – “Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2”
Billy joel
Certified units: 23 million

5. The Beatles – “The Beatles” (“The White Album”)
The beatles
Certified units: 24 million

4. AC/DC – “Back In Black”
Ac/dc
Certified units: 25 million

3. Eagles – “Hotel California”
Hotel california
Certified units: 26 million

2. Michael Jackson – “Thriller”
Michael jackson
Certified units: 34 million

1. Eagles – “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)”
Eagles
Certified units: 38 million

