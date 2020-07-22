The list of 50 best places to work in Australia in 2020 has been released, and it includes Salesforce, Canva and eBay

Canva Co-founders Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht, Cameron Adams

The list of 50 Best Places to Work in Australia 2020 has been released.

The companies that made it on the list include Salesforce Australia, Canva and eBay.

The list also identified what each company did to support employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The 50 Best Places to Work Australia list has been released, which includes companies such as Canva and Salesforce.

The list was chosen by global workplace research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work. It was done between September 2019 and June 2020 – including when COVID hit – and took into account more than 39,000 Aussie based workers across 124 companies.

Each company in the study for the best places to work list earns a score based on two main factors. The majority (two-thirds) is based on employee responses to a survey, while the remaining one-third comes from Great Place to Work’s evaluation of company procedures and policies.

The list looked at companies with over 1000 workers, between 100-999 workers and under 100 workers.

“Through the 2020 Best Places to Work study process, we have had the opportunity to observe how businesses inspire, invent, and innovate as they introduced new initiatives whilst navigating through this changing landscape,” the report said.

“The 2020 Best Places to Work sprang into action early on by leading and demonstrating care for their employees by being supportive, communicative, and flexible through this time of uncertainty with clarity and confidence.”

Here are 20 companies that made it onto the list and what they did during the coronavirus pandemic:

Over 1,000 workers:

Cisco Systems Australia

During the pandemic, the company unveiled a ‘Your Response to COVID-19’ campaign asking employees to suggest ways they could take action to help their teams, customers and community. Salesforce

The company launched a B-Well Together half-hour series with tips and resources from wellbeing experts that employees and their families could use. It became so popular, Salesforce decided to make it available to customers and communities as well. SAP Australia

SAP released a remote ‘pulse check’ for employees to share how they were feeling and what management could do to support them. The company also launched health and wellbeing resources such as mindfulness sessions and virtual yoga. Mars Australia

The consumer goods company launched a ‘Be Well’ program to help workers become emotionally resilient, mentally focused and physically energised. DHL Express Transport and logistics company DHL held virtual team building events and even sent out care packs to those working from home.

Between 100 and 999 workers:

Interactive

IT services provider Interactive implemented new ways to connect with workers during the pandemic, by using social channels and collaboration tools. AbbVie

Biotechnology company AbbVie reviewed its internal communication plan during COVID and launched a daily bulletin that kept workers informed about any updates. Canva

Design giant Canva created a ‘Keeping the Vibe Alive’ website with resources that helped reinforce staff camaraderie while they work remotely. The company also launched more Slack channels with work-from-home tips and tricks and how-tos. SafetyCulture

During the pandemic, SafetyCulture launched measures to keep workers mentally and physically healthy such as access to online fitness videos and launching a mental fitness app. BPAY Group

Amid the pandemic, BPAY’s CEO Blog rolled out weekly instead of fortnightly to keep workers updated on the business, how he is feeling personally and share his thoughts on a range of topics. It’s also a way for workers to connect and speak with him. Insight

IT company Insight worked with its employees during the pandemic to make sure they had the right tools and systems when working from home. It also provided workers with chairs and monitors where needed. OMD Australia

Media and Communications agency OMD created a weekly newsletter during COVID which was about promoting health and wellbeing while in isolation. Nintex

Software business Nintex rolled out a range of initiatives during the pandemic, including a COVID Committee, company updates though Slack, virtual meetings and a webpage with local information about the coronavirus. Mantel Group

Mantel introduced a weekly Q&A live forum where they discussed business updates, health and safety and accepted questions from employees. Stryker

During the pandemic, medical technology company Stryker rolled out a redeployment plan which included internal and external secondments (temporarily transferring a worker to another position) and developing a ‘Stryk-tasker’ role for one-off projects. Intuit Australia

When the pandemic struck, Intuit decided to close its Sydney office and allow remote work. Information about working from home was put up on an internal microsite to guide employees. Kronos

Kronos rolled out a ‘Working Virtually’ microsite to support staff as they work through the pandemic. Adobe

During the pandemic, Adobe offered a flexible schedule to workers. It also released a “Time Off” benefit, which provides up to 20 working days off for the rest of the year for employees who can’t work because of a COVID-related issue. Envato

During the pandemic, Envato provided two weeks extra paid leave for workers who were unwell or caring for an immediate member of the family. Service Now

The company developed a virtual ‘global village’ to help parents with home-schooling. This included virtual story reading sessions and access to high school maths tutorials. Starlight Children’s Foundation The organisation created a program where workers could donate their annual leave toward a ‘hardship fund’. The fund would in turn be used by Starlight to pay casual workers who had reduced or no shifts.

Other companies that made it onto the list include digital bank Ubank, comparison site Finder, eBay Australia and the Green Building Council of Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.